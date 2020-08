We'll drop into the 50s tonight under partly cloudy skies without any rain in the immediate forecast.

Wednesday looks like a stunner with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. Our weather takes a turn toward active again into Wednesday night. The same cold front that has pushed south of us today will be knocking on our door as a warm front tomorrow night. That warm front will likely ignite scattered showers and elevated thunderstorms. A few of these could be loud and perhaps strong, but the severe weather threat appears limited.