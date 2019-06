A Rochester 15-year-old was shot on Friday evening in the area of Durnan Street and North Street in Rochester shortly before 11 p.m.

Upon the scene, Rochester Police officers located the teen who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower and upper extremities.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hosptial. Ambulance personnel deemed the victim’s injuires to be non-life-threatening and said he’s in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.