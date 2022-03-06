GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Linden Street. Officers say the victim is a male, and a private vehicle took the victim to Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Department. Officers say the victim was shot in his upper body and he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

“Prior to the shooting, there was a disturbance at the Hog Wallow Tavern and at this time we believe this was

not a random act and there is no cause for public alarm,” the GPD said.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective JD Winter at the Geneva Police

Department at (315) 828-6780 or email him at jdw@geneva.ny.us. The GPD says all information can remain anonymous.