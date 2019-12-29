Police investigating incident on Rohr Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a fight Sunday afternoon at a home on Rohr Street.

As soon as officers arrived, the street was shut down as a precaution due to the possibility that one of those involved was in the possession of a weapon.

Officers said all of the occupants did exit the house, and they were detained.

According to officers, four adults and two children exited the house.

Officers recovered a firearm from the home. Rohr Street remains closed as officers continue their investigation.