Police investigating homicide on Fourth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday evening on Fourth Street in Rochester at around 7 p.m.
Officers said they received notice that shots may have been fired from the 200 block of Fourth Street.
Upon arrival, officers entered a home and found a deceased woman who had been shot.
Officers identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor from Rochester.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.