Police investigating homicide on Fourth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday evening on Fourth Street in Rochester at around 7 p.m.

Officers said they received notice that shots may have been fired from the 200 block of Fourth Street.

Upon arrival, officers entered a home and found a deceased woman who had been shot.

Officers identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor from Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.