Police investigating homicide on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Police officers were called to the intersection of N Goodman Street and Clifford Avenue for reports of a man who had been beaten on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim unconscious on the 1700 block of Clifford Avenue.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released pending positive identification and notifying the victim’s family.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation.