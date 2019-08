ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to a shooting Saturday evening in the area of Lorimer Street and Fulton Avenue at around 9 p.m. before 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male who was shot at least once in his upper body. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.