Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Oneida County

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WROC-TV) State Police in Sylvan Beach responded to a report of a motorcycle accident that took place on Wolcott Hill Road in the town of Florence on Friday afternoon.

Responding patrols located a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle down an earth embankment off of the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The operator, 26-year-old Brandon Humphrey of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Humphrey was traveling on Wolcott Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, exited off the east shoulder and struck a tree.

The investigation is continuing.