Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Rochester in the area of Avenue B and Saint Paul Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located the male motorcyclist and his female passenger. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said an ambulance transported the passenger to a nearby hospital where she later died.

According to RPD, the driver of the automobile involved is a 19-year-old resident of the city of Rochester and was not injured in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation. RPD said criminal charges are not anticipated at this time.