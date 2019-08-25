Police investigating fatal crash in Cayuga County

BRUTUS, N.Y. (WROC) – A two-vehicle crash in the town of Brutus sent three people to University Hospital in Syracuse on Friday evening.

State Police said a the driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, who was the only occupant, was heading eastbound on State Route 31 when for an unknown reason crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2015 Ford Taurus that had two occupants inside.

Police said one of those involved has died from their injuries, one is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

The names of those involved are being withheld until their families are notified.

This investigation remains ongoing.