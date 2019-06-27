Police investigating body found in Genesee River

A woman walking along the Genesee River discovered a body in the river on Wednesday evening shortly after 8 p.m.

The location was north of the pedestrian bridge that runs between Wilson Boulevard and South Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

After about 45 minutes of searching a crew from the Rochester Fire Department recovered the body of a male.

The male body was transported by boat and removed from the river. The body was then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The female walking along the river was the original caller.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further details become available.