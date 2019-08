ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fight broke out between a group of men on Sunday in Rochester on Gardiner Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

The men fled the scene as officers were approaching them.

Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed in his lower body.

A private vehicle transported the man to Rochester General Hospital. Medical personnel said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.