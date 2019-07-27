Police investigating after man cuts woman, self with serrated knife

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to an incident at about 4 p.m. Friday. Police said a man severely cut himself in and around the neck area, near the bus shed on John Street.

Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis. He was then transported in serious condition to an area hospital.

Police said the man was walking down John Street swinging a serrated knife and talking to himself. He came upon a group of women and cut one of them on her shoulder.

According to police, he then ran down John Street, stopped and began cutting himself.

The woman received a superficial wound and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.