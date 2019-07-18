Three people wounded in shooting on Rugby avenue

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Police are investigating after they say three people were shot on Rugby Avenue in the city.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Rugby Ave. for a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, three male city residents, a 17-year-old and two 28-year-olds, were shot outside.

All three were driven to local hospitals in private vehicles but police say their injuries are non-life-threatening and they are expected to recover.

At this time there has been no word on any suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

