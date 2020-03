ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating and incident that resulted in an unresponsive 1-year-old child.

According to RPD, they responded to Green Knolls Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said the child was found unresponsive but after medical treatment, became alert.

The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into why the child was unresponsive, is ongoing.