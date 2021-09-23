Police investigate double fatal crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday near the Town of Pembroke. The incident resulted in two deaths.

According to authorities, a failed attempted to stop at a stop sign around Route 77 was the reason behind the crash. Arnold Herdendorf, 69, collided with a tractor trailer driven northbound by Kebir Inalla, 30.

Police say the impact of the crash sent both vehicles onto a National Grid utility pole. Herdendorf and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crash.

