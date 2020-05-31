1  of  74
Police: Indiana woman arrested for murder of husband

News
GARRETT, I.N. (WANE) An Garrett woman has been arrested for the killing of her husband after an autopsy revealed evidence he didn’t die from natural or accidental causes according to Indiana State Police.

The investigation began Sunday, May 24, when David Allen Converset, 51, was found dead at a home in the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Garrett. The DeKalb County Coroner’s office began a death investigation and following an autopsy conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne it was determined the death was possibly the result of foul play.

After a thorough investigation, ISP detectives, with assistance of ISP Crime Scene Investigators (CSI), discovered incriminating evidence establishing probable cause for the arrest of David Converset’s wife, Michelle R. Converset.

On Friday State Police detectives arrested Michelle Converset without incident. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where she was booked into custody on felony charges of murder and battery. She remains in custody pending an initial hearing.

No further details were provided.

