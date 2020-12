WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The D.C. Police department announced Thursday they identified a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting death of 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan.

Police say a dark gray BMW X5 SUV with a temporary Virginia tag number of G51179 was stolen the day before the shooting that killed Duncan.

Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Duncan was only 15 months old when he was shot and killed while in a vehicle in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, December 3.