Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police have identified the man stabbed to death in the city last night.

29-year-old Michael Smith was found on the ground at Barberry Terrace and Mitchell Street around 9:25 p.m. Police say they found Smith on the ground.

Paramedics attempted to save Smith’s life but, he succumbed to his injuries. The Rochester police department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.