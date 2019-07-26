Police identify man killed by train in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have released the name of a 62-year-old man struck by a Norfolk Southern Freight Train on Tuesday.

Police say Ronald Boone of Hornell was on the tracks when he was struck and killed around 10:00 p.m. near Magee Road.

Boone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not anticipate criminal charges or action will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Canisteo Police Department, Hornell Police Department and Steuben County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.