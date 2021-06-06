Police: Driver and passenger hospitalized after hitting two unoccupied cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that took place Sunday morning at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street in Rochester.

The RPD said the operator of a 2005 Chevy was heading southbound on Hudson Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck two unoccupied parked cars.

The two occupants in the Chevy were a 36-year-old woman from Rochester and a 35-year-old man from Rochester. An ambulance transported them both to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.