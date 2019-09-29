Police departments unite for Blue HELP Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police Departments across the country joined for the International Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day on Saturday.

The Blue HELP Walk was put on to bring attention to the number of police suicides that happen every year.

“We’re the only ones in New York and we’ve collaborated with Blue HELP,” Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan said. “Blue HELP is a non-for-profit that raises awareness about police suicide.

In 2019 to date, there have been 142 suicides in law enforcement.

The Greece Police Department held the only walk in New York. Phelan has made suicide prevention a top priority. Phelan said it’s about showing people that support is not hard to find.

“The support is actually amazing,” Pheland said. “We’ve got people from all walks of life that come out here to support this cause.”