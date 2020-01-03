Police concerned about bail reform law after Tyquan Rivera’s release

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The young man who shot Rochester police Officer Anthony DiPonzio back in 2009 was released from jail on Thursday.

That man, Tyquan Rivera, was only 14 when he shot the officer. He was released in February after serving 10 years for the shooting.

He was recently arrested again, on drug charges, in December. According to New York’s criminal justice reform law, these charges don’t qualify for bail. That’s causing a backlash from local law enforcement.

Several police agencies have been concerned about bail reform for a long time but on Thursday they saw it in action in a well-known case.

Tyquan Rivera shot Officer DiPonzio more than 10 years ago. The Rochester police union president, Mike Mazzeo said he had a chance to turn his life around but didn’t.

“Selling fentanyl shows his lack of concern for human life, just like he did 10 years ago. I’m disappointed by the actions not as a result of what the judge could do or not do, but because of the changes on the reform legislation that was passed,” said Mazzeo.

Due to the new reform law, Rivera was released without bail for the drug charges.

The law gets rid of cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. According to the Governor’s website, the reforms will keep around 90 percent of people charged out of jail before their day in court. Monroe County jail superintendent, Matthew Vanduzee said for some people, not going to jail could be worse.

“A huge majority of folks here are at the lowest points of their life for a reason whether it’s drug addiction…they can come here and we can intervene and save their life,” said Vanduzee.

The law also requires police officers to issue appearance tickets for misdemeanors and Class E felonies instead of making arrests. Mazzeo said this is his biggest concern.

“There’s no cooling period, there’s no ability to take someone out of a situation that prevents something worse from occurring. By simply giving them an appearance ticket I fear that small problems are gonna grow into big problems,” he said.

Governor Cuomo said the law restores fairness to the system and will actually save the state money. He said:

“New Jersey did this same basic plan a few years ago, the wheels did not fall off the car…It brought more justice to the system. It actually saved the system money.”