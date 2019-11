ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is looking for a missing adult man.

80-year-old William Stephenson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is described as bald, clean shaven, and last seen wearing a tan jacket, tan pants, black boots, black gloves and a black hat.

Stephenson left his home Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. and has not returned since. He is driving a 2008 Gray Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.