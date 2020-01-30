UPDATE: Missing woman located

Margaret Braun is 77-year-old, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas, around 12:30 – 1:00 a.m. near 1599 Honeoye Falls, Number 6 Road.

UPDATE: Margaret Braun was located at 5:39 a.m. Thursday and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a missing person.

Margaret Braun is 77-year-old, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen in pajamas, around 12:30 – 1:00 a.m. near 1599 Honeoye Falls, Number 6 Road.

Authories are asking residents in that area to check properties and structures as Braun left on foot and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.