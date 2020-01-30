UPDATE: Missing woman located

Margaret Braun is 77-year-old, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas, around 12:30 – 1:00 a.m. near 1599 Honeoye Falls, Number 6 Road.

UPDATE: Margaret Braun was located at 5:39 a.m. Thursday and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a missing person.

Authories are asking residents in that area to check properties and structures as Braun left on foot and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

