CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help Monday, after a robbery at a gas station in Clarkson.

According to investigators, the man in the photo above entered the Alexander’s Mobil Gas Station on Lake Road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28. Police say he held what looked like a handgun, and demanded money from the cash register.

Police did not say whether the man ultimately fled with any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.