Police and bars cracking down on drunk driving during Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A statewide traffic enforcement campaign is cracking down on drunk driving throughout the Super Bowl weekend, and local law enforcement and bars in our area also doing what they can to keep people safe.

At Kerny’s Pub, Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for business. They’re planning a big Super Bowl party during the game.

Extra staff and some safety tips help to keep everyone safe.

“Well, we do want people to drink responsibly so we do encourage using your Lyft accounts, Uber accounts whenever you leaving the bar, have a friend drive you, whatever it takes. We do amp up our staff a little bit to make sure that should any situations occur we can handle it appropriately,” said Matthew Fredericks, a bartender at Kerny’s Pub.

Police around the country are also stepping up patrols. The Gates Police Department says they understand people will be drinking during the Super Bowl and the early game means police may be out for more time.

“We plan on having patrols on earlier so more of a time frame because a lot of people go home after the Super Bowl but some people go out to the bars,” said James Coughlin, Sergeant with the Gates Police Department.

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend, New York State police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued over 7,000 tickets, according to state data.

Governor Cuomo announced a Stop-DWI campaign happening over this year’s Super Bowl weekend and Gates Police are also stepping up patrols to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We put extra patrols on just to monitor traffic and make sure everybody is adhering to the law,” said Coughlin. “We encourage people to go out have a good time. but we encourage people to use a designated driver or a ridesharing app and get home safe.”