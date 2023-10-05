ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a Rochester City Council meeting Thursday, Rochester Police Chief David Smith told Councilmember Stanley Martin that RPD had not provided body cam footage from a September 25th shooting to the Police Accountability Board as requested.

Later in the evening, executive staff members announced they did reach an agreement with RPD about some information and evidence sharing. They said the agreement does not include evidence in active criminal investigations.

Agency staff explained that the Monroe County District Attorney has expressed concerns about police body worn camera footage being leaked to the public if the PAB were granted access. PAB leaders say they have been trying for months to meet with the DA, but that has yet to happen.

The chair of the board, Larry Knox, calls it a major problem.

The PAB was created in 2019 to review “use of force” incidents and investigate citizen claims of police abuse or misuse of power.