Police Accountability Board talks spike in city violence, long-term plans

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) With Rochester on track to see a record-high number of murders for 2021, News 8 has spoken to law enforcement and various community groups on their approaches to stop the bloodshed. Friday, News 8 sat down with Conor Dwyer-Reynolds of the Police Accountability Board to hear their approach to combating the problem.



“Well look, this is absolutely unacceptable, we have to stop this wave of violence,” says Reynolds.

He says almost every summer there’s a spike in homicides. But as many have said, the current surge is unprecedented, but he feels the approach needs to change. “Are we having an evidence-based community-driven approach? Or are we just recycling ideas from the past that might not work?” says Reynolds.

As law enforcement has said, they need the public’s help to crack down on crime. Reynolds feels the PAB can play a role in that.



“If we do our job of making the RPD transparent and accountable, that’s going to build trust in the community,” he says adding, if residents can feel the system is fair, that could mean more people will come forward after homicides to talk to police.

Reynolds says this effort also needs to be broader than just Rochester. Targeted enforcement he says can also mean displacement of crime. “So if it gets out of the city, it can move elsewhere. That’s why you have to have coordination across law enforcement agencies.”

And coordination with community groups and services. He says residents are looking for that. He says things like place-based interventions (like adding lighting to streets) and more youth programs can help turn the tide on homicides.



“We have to both make sure that the police department’s plan is the right one, and that there’s a broader system of support in the community,” he says. “We have to move past the rhetoric— towards a community-driven evidence-based approach.”

Reynolds says their immediate focus right now on staffing, so they can do some of the long-term work they’re planning. Those ideas are outlined in greater detail below.