Police Accountability Board on ballot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of the city of Rochester will have the option to vote for, or against, the Police Accountability Board.

It would allow a group of civilians to investigate and punish officers.

Local police unions have spoken out against the proposed board. Now, the New York State Police Association said it’s against it.

In a new statement, the association said, “While there are many active functioning civilian review boards in the state of New York, the Rochester proposal is a dramatic overreach that assaults any idea of fairness … Giving a civilian review board investigative power and authority to discipline defies logic.”