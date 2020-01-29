Police Accountability Board holds first meeting, reacts to injunction

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) “As far as I’m concerned, we’re still moving forward,” says newly appointed Police Accountability Board Interim Chair Shani Wilson. She was reacting to the temporary injunction ruled on Tuesday, taking away the power to discipline police officers.

It’s a setback for those who wanted the PAB to start their work with more authority. Wilson says even in the face of the injunction, taking away the ability to punish police, it does not render the PAB powerless. There’s still a lot to get to.

“(We’ll be) reviewing policy and procedure with (police). Making sure that the things they’re doing on a day to day basis actually is going to be serving the public correctly,” says Wilson.

“What we’re doing right now is just taking our time, just taking this time to develop our bylaws, get a job description in to find our executive director,” says Interim Vice Chair Dr. Celia McIntosh.

City Council President Loretta Scott and other city council members were there to help the Police Accountability Board get off an running. Scott says even with the injunction, the mission of the PAB will still be robust.



“What we are doing hasn’t been done before. There’s a lot of territory that must be covered. We’re not dismayed by his ruling,” says Scott.

Wilson says 71% of city voters asked for this board, and they’re counting on the mission they have before them.



“It’s humbling to do this. We’re taking this seriously and not something to take lightly,” she adds.

The PAB is still trying to determine regular weekly meeting times. They plan to meet again next Tuesday evening.