Police accountability board discuss possible sit down with chief of police

Rochester, NY (WROC)- The Police Accountability Board met Monday night, starting with a moment of silence for the all the lives lost to instances of police brutality.

The board, established to investigate allegations of misconduct by officers, has not started reviewing cases yet, and is in the process of finding an executive director.

The board is meeting despite a recent court ruling that took away power for the board to discipline officers.

Each member is reviewing policies from police accountability boards in other areas, with the hopes of finding successes that can translate here to Rochester.

The group also talked about extending an invitation to sit down with the Rochester Chief of Police, in light of recent protests throughout the city. 

“To inform us what they’re approach is going to be in light of the demands around, and to also have a conversation with us so we can ask them what they’re up to. I think it be a great time to start talking with the police chief,” said Matthew Nickoloff, a PAB member.

The board also discussed creating an easy platform, like a website or physical location, that would allow people to quickly file police complaints.

