Police Accountability Board connects with RPD chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The group of people tasked with changing how police do their jobs in Rochester spoke about their progress Monday.

We sat down with the leaders of the Rochester Police Accountability Board, who tell us they have been listening to both the public and police officers, and are working on a plan to soon change policing for the better.

Police Accountability Board Chair Shani Wilson says she is happy to be working with a diverse team to change the way policing is done in the city.

“It’s humbling,” Wilson said. “It really is.”

She gave us an update on some of their progress.

“We’re going to be really focusing on community outreach and engagement and we’re working with the Mayor’s task force,” Wilson added.

She’s working with a group of people, headed by PAB Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, who became their leader about two weeks ago.

Reynolds says they’ve hit the ground running.

“We’ve sat down with lots of folks, community leaders who have been leading for generations and the chief of police. She’s been fantastic working with us and keeping us going with community engagement,” Reynolds said.

Wilson says they’re working together toward a goal they’re passionate about.

“From the first day we’ve been working hard, very hard, and when we talk about the community, policing, and community engagement, you know all of that is to service everyone including police,” Wilson said.