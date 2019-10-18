Police Accountability Board Alliance on court decision: ‘a win for democracy’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A win for democracy. That’s what Stanley Martin, a member of the police accountability board alliance said about the court’s decision.

“Right now what we are really focused on is having people vote ‘yes’ on the referendum on November 5,” said Martin.

The proposed board will investigate complaints of RPD misconduct. Ted Forsyth is another member of the alliance. He said disciplinary standards will be agreed on by the board, elected officials, the Rochester Police Locust Club, and the police chief.

“We’re not taking power away from the chief. We’re simply extending the disciplinary power and authority to the board,” said Forsyth.

City council originally passed the referendum for the PABin May and Mayor Lovely Warren approved it in June. The Locust Club has been against the proposal from the beginning. It filed a lawsuit against the city, mayor, city council, and board of elections asking to remove the referendum from the ballot.

In September a judge decided the referendum could appear on the ballot but the votes wouldn’t count. City council appealed that decision and Thursday’s new decision ruled in its favor.

“The ruling yesterday was really about that the Locust Club couldn’t prove there was irreparable harm from having the referendum,” said Forsyth.

A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Locust Club said this in a statement:

“It is not about stopping a vote….. it is about stopping legislation that is not legal. President Loretta Scott insults every man and woman who serves as police officers in this city, as well as every other unionized worker in this state, when she suggests that a labor organization is preventing Democracy by protecting the due process rights of their members.”