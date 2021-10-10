Police: 6 men injured, 1 dead following Saturday night shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened late Saturday night on North Lake Avenue.

On Saturday, around 10:50 p.m., police say officers responded to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts at the scene with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly after the call, police say Albany Medical Center Hospital told officers that six men had all come into the emergency room with gunshot wounds:

25-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder

26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder

28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm

31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder

37-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg

42-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm

Through the investigation, all six victims were reportedly shot during the incident on North Lake Avenue. All six men were treated at the hospital for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Bolton was treated on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounce dead

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.