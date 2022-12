ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m.

Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street.

According to the RPD, the victim was shot at least one time in his torso. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.