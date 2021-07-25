Police: 5 killed in head-on crash on Montauk Highway

QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBS) — Five people are dead and another is in critical condition Sunday following a head-on crash on Long Island.

It happened on Montauk Highway near the intersection Quogue Street (East) around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a red Nissan Maxima heading westbound on Montauk Highway left its lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming gray Toyota Prius.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth victim was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital. A sixth person was in critical condition at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

Montauk Highway remained closed from Old Depot Road to Quogue Street (East).

Police said the crash might have been caused by “excessive speed,” but it is still under investigation.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.