Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say four children died and one is missing after a horse and buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away while trying to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded creek.

Kentucky State Police say all six people were swept away when the buggy overturned in the muddy brown water in Bath County.

Police say the adult in the buggy was able to reach the bank of the stream and call for help.

Four bodies were found Wednesday and personnel from multiple agencies are still searching for the last missing child. 

