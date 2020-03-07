Police: 3-year-old who shot himself in the head is improving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head.
Columbia police say the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot.
Police say the child had surgery on the wound and is showing signs of improvement.
Investigators say the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom.
Officers are investigating how the gun became unsecured.
Police say the child’s 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting. She is assisting in the investigation.