Police: 3 people shot in Massachusetts, including gunman

WINTHROP, M.A. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating after three people, including a gunman, were shot and killed in Winthrop on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the incident involved multiple shootings after a stolen truck crashed into a building on Veterans Road.

According to police, the suspect exited the vehicle and shot two bystanders. Both people, a woman and a man, died of their injuries.

Winthrop police arrived to the scene moments later, shooting and killing the suspect.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Massachusetts State Police are working to determine a motive for the shootings.