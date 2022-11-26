ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. The men’s injuries are not life-threatening.

At around the same time, officers with the RPD were called to Ripley Street for the report of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene, the located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officers were called to Lorenzo Street where shots had been fired and an occupied house was struck multiple times. Officers say the sole occupant of the house was not injured.

There are no suspects in custody for any of these three incidents. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.