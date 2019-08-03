Police: 18 shot at Texas Walmart

EL PASO, T.X. (KTSM) – Police said 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Witness Ray Holgin said that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin said that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

