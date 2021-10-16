Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in Houston ambush

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, T.X. (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three constable deputies were shot in an ambush outside of a bar in Houston. One is dead and two others wounded.

Officials said at a news conference that the constable deputies were working an extra shift at the bar early Saturday when they responded to a suspected robbery outside. Preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire on the deputies from behind.

One was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot. It is unclear whether the deputies returned fire.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss