Poison experts: Keep vials in at-home COVID kits away from small children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Poison experts are reminding parents to keep the small vials in at-home COVID kits, away from small children.

The Upstate New York Poison Center says they have received a dozen calls recently about child drinking the liquid in the vials, especially as students bring home the tests from school.

“There is a chemical in the packaging, it’s that little tiny plastic vial for a child to get into. A.) it’s a choking hazard. And B.) like all chemicals, we don’t want to ingest it,” said Michele Caliva, Administrative Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Caliva said she doesn’t think it will cause any real significant illness, but cold be irritating to children.

Just like certain medicines or chemicals, Caliva said it’s best to keep the vials off of counters and away from areas where kids can’t reach them. She also recommends talking to kids about what the vial is and does.

“It’s important to have a conversation with the kids about what it is. It’s perfectly safe to use it, you can do a COVID test on your child, people are doing it, you just should make sure you’re doing it with your eyes on them. And you’re doing it with them, not having them do it on their own,” Caliva said.

If you have any concerns or questions, you can call the poison center at 315-464-7078.