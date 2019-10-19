PLTI welcomes new parent leaders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Parents in the Rochester community got a chance to take part in a retreat on Saturday hosted by the Greater Rochester Parents Leadership Training Institute at the Rochester Public Library at the Kate Gleason Auditorium on South Avenue.

The retreat welcomed its 7th cohort of parent leaders looking to better the lives of children in the community.

The day was filled with engaging activities to create strong bonds with children.

The retreat is a 21-week program and Saturday’s activities helped participants “identify individual strengths and skills such as public speaking, listening, and analyzing, reflecting, and the importance of self-awareness.”

“The retreat is a great opportunity to develop bonds within a community of parents interested in learning how to take action and make constructive change for our children,” Initiative Director Deborah Hanmer said. “We’re excited to spend meaningful time with our incoming group of parent participants, reconnect with alumni, and get to know one another before we start our training.”

Superintendent of the Rochester City School District Terry Dade, West Ridge Elementary Principal Shannon Heller, and Assistant Principal Simia Rumph of the Greece Central School District also attended the retreat.