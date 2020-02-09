Plow company keeping busy after weekend snowfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – From plow trucks to ski shops, the snow that’s built upon the ground over the last couple of days is keeping businesses in the area busy.

Daniel Norton owns, Plowz & Mowz, a snow plowing company that covers areas in Sodus, Syracuse, and Rochester. He says he spent most of Friday and Saturday in a plow truck trying to keep up with the snow.

“Yesterday was 5’oclock in the morning till 10:30 at night. Yeah, it was a full day and then 5 o’clock this morning.” Daniel Norton, owner of Plowz & Mowz.

Norton says the snowfall over the last couple of days has boosted business.

“The snow season’s been very slow this year, this is probably our first big storm of the year. It’s been well waited for that’s for sure,” said Norton.

The snow has been good for business for The Ski Company in Rochester as well, with customers in and out all day picking up the latest equipment, according to the owner.

“What we see when we get a large snowfall such as this, it really rejuvenates people it brings people that maybe we’re on the fringe a little bit, should we going skiing shouldn’t we. So we expect the resorts to be very busy this weekend.”Vicki Profetta, co-owner at The Ski Company.

As for the rest of the season, both businesses are preparing for more snow.

“Well, you make sure your equipment’s ready and you’re ready,” said Norton.