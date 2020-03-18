‘Please take quarantine seriously’: Dr. Michael Mendoza on local mitigation of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gave updates on what they’re doing locally to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said at this point social distancing and properly quarantining are essential in mitigating the spread of the virus. He asks people to stay home if they are sick and follow steps as if you have COVID-19.

Dr. Mendoza said people need to be thinking about those who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and stay home.

“If you are in quarantine we ask that you please take that seriously I’m hearing reports of individuals who are in quarantine who are out in the community and that is a real risk,” he said.

Dr. Mendoza said while there is testing available locally it’s still limited. He said they have to be selective and prioritize testing for those who are most at risk.

“For an individual who may have symptoms who will be under isolation it may be that person may not need a test right away, but a person who is being hospitalized under precautions the test for that person will be important, so we want to prioritize. So that we’re making the best of our resources and preventing and managing illness.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the county now has strike teams. They will give high-risk people COVID-19 tests right in their homes. This will limit exposure to the virus in public healthcare settings.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety, we’ve never done this before. I know some people are panicked” Bello said.

Trying to ease that panic are the people at Foodlink. Mayor Lovely Warren announced they have distributed 13,000 meals to children and families in need during this time. They are also working on expanding access to meals to senior citizens. The mayor also explained why she declared a state of emergency in Rochester, which allows the city to continue providing services and keep people safe.

“You will see that people are still out there collecting garbage, still out there making sure our roads are being repaired, and we will continue to do that as long as we can provide those services unless we are told we are not to,” she said.

Bello also announced starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, anyone entering county buildings must go through a screening and temperature check.