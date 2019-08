ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Playhouse Swillburger in Rochester closed early after a threat was made on the phone towards the business on Saturday evening.

Last night our business received a phone call that concerned us. Immediately the Rochester Police Department was… Posted by The Playhouse // Swillburger on Sunday, August 11, 2019

While the Playhouse Swillburger did not go into detail as to what the threat was, the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, did appear to be in the back of employees’ minds after hearing it.

Playhouse Swillburger opened during normal business hours on Sunday.

