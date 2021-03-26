Play a game and fight Parkinson’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you love games there’s an easy way to support the fight against Parkinson’s disease this Saturday, March 27.

Playing for Parkinson’s is a virtual fundraiser to support the Parkinson’s Foundation. Kim Collins, the Community Development Manager for the Parkinson’s Foundation, explained how it works Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It is a virtual gaming event,” Collins said. “And we are working with two different ways that you can get involved with this event – with our influencers, if you are an influencer on something called Twitch which is a video gaming streaming service – we have influencers who will be doing live video streaming and raising funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. And then we are also teaming up with people just in the community who love to play games and want to give back. So they can join as a team, and fundraise, and play games tomorrow.”

Join the fun at Parkinson.org/Play4PD.

Collins said anything goes when it comes to the game you play. “That’s the really great thing about this event is you can play any game you want. So whether it’s board games, card games – we have somebody actually in Buffalo playing Dungeons & Dragons. My family will be going virtual on Zoom playing video games. We’re all across the country so we’re tuning in tomorrow to play via Zoom.”

This is the first time the Parkinson’s Foundation is hosting an event like this. “It’s been very challenging the whole year but we’ve done our best to try to stay connected as best as we can,” Collins said of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “We have turned all of our education events virtually. We have had support groups go virtual and we’ve just been trying to stay connected as best as we can but we’re definitely hoping that we can start to get together soon because it has definitely impacted our community and we’re just hopefully looking forward to the future and being able to have events in-person again.”

Collins is encouraging those who want to play to share their plans on social media so they can get support from their friends and family for the fundraiser.