PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Little league players, their families, and others gathered around a flagpole Saturday morning for a special ceremony. The gathering was held at Bob Ford Fields in Pittsford where they unveiled a plaque in honor of Dane Leclair who died three years ago.

Boy Scout Troop 341 was in attendance to raise the flag partly because it was through the Boy Scouts Dane, who was an Eagle Scout, built a fence at the facility.

It was also where Leclair umped for a number of seasons. Leclair was remembered as a cheerful and energetic young man. Those who attended hope Leclair’s memory will inspire kids who take notice of the memorial.